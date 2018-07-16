Kacey Musgraves announces 2019 tour dates, with Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Amy Price

Kacey Musgraves just wrapped up a series of dates opening for Harry Styles, and now the country pop star is ready to take the reigns of our own tour. Early next year, Musgraves will embark on her “Oh, What a World Tour”, a robust headlining jaunt in support of her critically acclaimed album Golden Hour.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2018…So Far)

The two-month tour kicks off in Indianapolis on January 19th, and will tour up and down both coasts while also hitting cities in the South and Midwest. Musgraves will play multiple nights at Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Austin’s Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater.

Along the way, Musgraves will be joined by Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy, who will open a number of dates.

Recently, we’ve seen Musgraves perform “Slow Burn” on the Late Late Show and “High Horse” on Ellen, and “Rainbow” on Seth Meyers in celebration of Pride Week.

See her full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

Kacey Musgraves 2019 Tour Dates:

01/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre ^

01/10 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

01/12 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre ^

01/15 – Portland, MN @ State Theatre ^

01/17 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre ^

01/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

01/19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre ^

01/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

01/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

01/29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

01/31 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/01 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $

02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

02/18 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall $

02/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre $

02/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

03/10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

03/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

03/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

^ = w/ Natalie Prass

$ = w/ Soccer Mommy