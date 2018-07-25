Kacey Musgraves performs “Golden Hour” on Corden: Watch

Kacey Musgraves already has one of the best albums of the year in Golden Hour, so any promotional stops in support of the record should be considered a victory lap at this point. Ahead of her latest run of summer festival dates, the country pop singer made a stop by the Late Late Show with James Corden last night to deliver a lush rendition of the record’s title track. Steeped in a ’70s shimmer, the performance had the sort of beautiful country accessibility that exemplifies why Musgraves has become the genre’s biggest current crossover success.
Check out the replay below.
Musgraves has a number of festivals left to hit this summer, including LouFest in St. Louis and Atlanta’s Music Midtown. After taking her “Oh, What a World: Tour” to Europe in the fall, she’ll be back in North America alongside Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy come winter. You can grab tickets here.