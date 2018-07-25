Kacey Musgraves performs “Golden Hour” on Corden: Watch

Kacey Musgraves on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Kacey Musgraves already has one of the best albums of the year in Golden Hour, so any promotional stops in support of the record should be considered a victory lap at this point. Ahead of her latest run of summer festival dates, the country pop singer made a stop by the Late Late Show with James Corden last night to deliver a lush rendition of the record’s title track. Steeped in a ’70s shimmer, the performance had the sort of beautiful country accessibility that exemplifies why Musgraves has become the genre’s biggest current crossover success.

Check out the replay below.

Musgraves has a number of festivals left to hit this summer, including LouFest in St. Louis and Atlanta’s Music Midtown. After taking her “Oh, What a World: Tour” to Europe in the fall, she’ll be back in North America alongside Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy come winter. You can grab tickets here.