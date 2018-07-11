Kali Uchis covers Kanye West’s “Paranoid” for BBC Radio 1: Stream

Kali Uchis, photo by Natalie Somekh

Kali Uchis released one of the year’s best albums (so far) with her full-length debut, Isolation. Now, she’s paying homage to one of the artists that helped spark her young but already promising career.

During a session at BBC Radio 1’s Maida Vale studios, Uchis unfurled a cover of Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak single “Paranoid”. The R&B singer’s rendition mirrored much of her own original material — it was simmering, sultry, and sounded as though it was recorded during another era.

“808s & Heartbreak was inspirational to me,” she BBC’s Annie Mac. “I love all of the musicality of it and how he was trying to do something different with his voice. It’s really special.”

Uchis’ set also included Isolation cuts “Just a Stranger” and her Tyler, the Creator collaboration “After the Storm”. Stream the whole thing below (the Kanye cover starts at the 17:50 mark).