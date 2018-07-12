Kanye West is heading to Chicago to work on new album with Chance the Rapper

Kanye West and Chance the Rapper

Last month, Chance the Rapper confirmed that his long-gestating collaborative album with Kanye West was still a go, and that they planned to hit the studio together in just a few weeks. Now, in a new interview, Lil Chano has offered a promising update on the two rappers’ highly anticipated project: Kanye is traveling back to Chi-Town so that they can get to work on the LP.

“Working under him, working with him on his albums is crazy, but having him tell me that he wants to produce my album and come to Chicago is like…,” Chance gushed to local TV news program Windy City Live. “This month, we’re working in Chicago.”

In terms of subject matter, Chance revealed the Coloring Book follow-up will be “very, very personal,” and touch on things like his recent engagement to longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley — as told through his own perspective. “You won’t get my angle of the story if you’re reading it from articles and stuff,” he added.

The collaborative effort is said to be about “30%” complete and will feature a total of seven tracks, much like the other albums from Kanye’s Wyoming Sessions, including Pusha-T’s Daytona and his own ye.

Chance is also simultaneously putting together a full-length with Childish Gambino, but declined to offer any concrete timeline for its progress. Chance has credited Kanye for motivating him to take on multiple projects at a time. “What’s cool is that ‘Ye’s kind of got me in a mode of understanding just your ability to multitask and work on different things,” he explained.

Watch the Windy City Live segment below.

Chance’s excellent Coloring Book dropped back in 2016. Last December, he and Jeremih put out a holiday mixtape called Merry Christmas Lil Mama Re-Wrapped. He’s also appeared as a featured guest on countless tracks from G Herbo (“Everything”), Saba (“LOGOUT”), Cardi B (“Best Life”), Future (“My Peak”), and Peter Cottontale (“Best Life”).