Kanye West’s father diagnosed with prostate cancer

Kanye and Ray West

Kanye West’s father is battling prostate cancer, according to TMZ.

Ray West is currently being treated in Los Angeles and is said to be responding well, TMZ adds.

Page Six reports that Kanye has canceled his immediate activities in order to be with his father as he undergoes treatment.

Kanye’s mother, Donda West, died of complications from cosmetic surgery involving abdominoplasty and breast reduction in November 2007.

She and Ray divorced when Kanye was a young child, but remained amicable over the years.