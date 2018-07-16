Hundreds of Kate Bush fans across the world recreate “Wuthering Heights” video: Watch

Kate Bush fans during The Wuthering Heights Day Ever, photo via Instagram/@loftertv

January 20th marked the 40th anniversary of Kate Bush’s debut single, “Wuthering Heights”. The artist herself was able to mark the landmark pop culture moment by writing an epitaph to Emily Brontë, author of the book on which the song is based, as part of the Bradford Literature Festival early this month. But Bush’s fans recently celebrated in their own way by holding what they dubbed, The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

Organized by Bush fans across the world, the events saw hundreds of fans in different international cities recreating the iconic “Wuthering Heights” music video. Fans in Berlin, Melbourne, San Francisco, Dublin, Gothenburg, and more all gathered in public spaces on July 14th dressed in their best approximation of Bush’s red dress and performed the airy choreography.

Linda Ball, who helped organize the dance in Sheffield, England, told the BBC (via NME),

“It was a tremendous day. There was a lot of drama and expressive moves. We had professional dancers at the front doing the routine although there were a lot of hardcore fans who clearly knew the moves anyway. It’s never been done before in the north of England so I thought wow, if we could pull this off and do it, what a memorable thing to be a part of.”

Check out footage and pictures from some of the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever meet ups below.

And here’s Bush’s original video:

The piece Bush penned in honor of Brontë became one of four works engraved onto stones and placed along the route between the author’s birthplace in Thornton, England and the Brontë family home in Haworth, Yorkshire.