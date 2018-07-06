Keri Russell joins cast of Star Wars: Episode IX

Keri Russell

Keri Russell is traveling to a galaxy far far away for her first gig since The Americans.

According to Variety, Russell is in early talks to join Star Wars: Episode IX. The film, which marks the return of Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20th, 2019.

Who exactly Russell will be playing is unclear, though Variety says her role calls for “action-heavy fight scenes.” Apparently, her past stunt work in The Americans, as well as in Mission: Impossible and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, convinced Abrams and Disney that she was the right woman for the job.

Russell joins a cast that includes returning franchise stars including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver. The as-yet-untitled film marks the conclusion of the third trilogy of Star Wars film that began in 2015 with The Force Awakens and continued last year with The Last Jedi.