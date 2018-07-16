Kevin Gates stays relentless on new song “Intro Edition”: Stream

Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates was released from prison in January after serving nine months for felony gun possession. Since then, he dropped a three-song single, Chained to the City, this past spring. Today, he’s returned with another hard-hitter in “Intro Edition”.

The new offering finds the Baton Rouge-bred rapper putting it down for nearly five minutes straight. Relentless and savage, Gates peppers the track with LeBron James references and constant reminders that he’s packing “big ammunition.” There are gun shots sounds firing off in the background, but the focus is all on the MC — even the beat is held back until the 1:00 mark.

Take a listen below.

Per MissInfo, Gates is currently working on his forthcoming album, I’m Him.