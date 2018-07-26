Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska are Charlie’s Angels in new reboot

Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, and Ella Balinska

Good morning, Angels. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska have been cast as the title leads in Sony’s upcoming reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

Originally announced three years ago, the film is coming from director Elizabeth Banks. Banks also has a role in the movie, playing Bosley, the liaison between the trio of agents and their unseen boss, Charlie Townsend. She also worked with Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) on the latest version of the script, updating earlier drafts from Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas.

Stewart, Scott (known for her roles in Power Rangers and Guy Ritchie’s upcoming live-action Aladdin), and newcomer Balinska will star as one of a number of groups of Angels operating around the world. The reboot envisions the Townsend Agency as a global enterprise, offering security and intelligence services all across the planet. This next generation of Angels is just one of the teams, opening up endless possibilities for spin-offs and sequels.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Banks said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

Sony has its eyes on a September 27th, 2019 release date for the movie.