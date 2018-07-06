Kweku Collins goes to space on new single “Sisko and Kasidy”: Stream

Kweku Collins returns today with a brand new single. It’s dubbed “Sisko and Kasidy” and follows his collaboration with fellow Chicago artist Ric Wilson (“Sinner”).

Here, Collins gifts fans with hazy, ambient arrangements that bring to mind a summer night spent gazing up at the stars. However, considering the track’s title — a reference to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — it’s possible Collins envisioned himself actually floating through the galaxies. Illinois-based rapper Ajani Jones also appears as a special guest.

Take a listen below.

Last year, Collins dropped his Grey EP, which eventually earned a spot on our Top 50 Releases of 2017 list. This past March, he performed as part of Consequence of Sound’s SXSW 2018 party.

“Sisko and Kasidy” Artwork: