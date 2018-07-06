Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Kweku Collins goes to space on new single “Sisko and Kasidy”: Stream

Star Trek-referencing track follows last year's stellar Grey EP

by
on July 06, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
icon playlist Kweku Collins goes to space on new single Sisko and Kasidy: Stream
image

The Come Up: Closed Sessions

image

Childish Gambino’s Top 5 Songs

image

Janelle Monae’s Top 5 Songs

image

Migos’ Top Songs

image

Eminem’s Highest Charting Songs

Kweku Collins returns today with a brand new single. It’s dubbed “Sisko and Kasidy” and follows his collaboration with fellow Chicago artist Ric Wilson (“Sinner”).

Here, Collins gifts fans with hazy, ambient arrangements that bring to mind a summer night spent gazing up at the stars. However, considering the track’s title — a reference to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — it’s possible Collins envisioned himself actually floating through the galaxies. Illinois-based rapper Ajani Jones also appears as a special guest.

Take a listen below.

Last year, Collins dropped his Grey EP, which eventually earned a spot on our Top 50 Releases of 2017 list. This past March, he performed as part of Consequence of Sound’s SXSW 2018 party.

“Sisko and Kasidy” Artwork:

sisko kasidy kweku stream song Kweku Collins goes to space on new single Sisko and Kasidy: Stream

Previous Story
Prophets of Rage unleash burning new single “Heart Afire”: Stream
Next Story
The Top 100 Music Festival Lineups of All Time
No comments