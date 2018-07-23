Arcade Fire’s Will Butler on “Disco Town Halls” and Affecting Change Through Music

Kyle Meredith With... Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire’s Will Butler speaks with Kyle Meredith about “the disco town halls” he’s been hosting during the band’s latest North American tour. Butler, who recently earned a mid-career masters degree in public administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School, views the events as an opportunity to connect with local audiences on a personal and political level, with the goal of inspired activism and advocacy.

Butler also briefly touches on a possible solo LP in the future, the critical reception to Arcade Fire’s latest LP, Everything Now, and some sage advice given to the band by Bruce Springsteen.

