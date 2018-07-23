Menu
Arcade Fire’s Will Butler on “Disco Town Halls” and Affecting Change Through Music

The Arcade Fire member recently earned a mid-career masters degree in public administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School

on July 23, 2018, 4:32pm
Arcade Fire’s Will Butler speaks with Kyle Meredith about “the disco town halls” he’s been hosting during the band’s latest North American tour. Butler, who recently earned a mid-career masters degree in public administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School, views the events as an opportunity to connect with local audiences on a personal and political level, with the goal of inspired activism and advocacy.

Butler also briefly touches on a possible solo LP in the future, the critical reception to Arcade Fire’s latest LP, Everything Now, and some sage advice given to the band by Bruce Springsteen.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

