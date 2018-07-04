America’s Dewey Bunnell on George Martin, The Jacksons, and Potential New Music

Kyle Meredith With... America

America’s Dewey Bunnell joins Kyle Meredith to discuss their collaboration with producer George Martin, the global impact of performing under the name America — especially given the band’s forthcoming performance in Israel — as well as their background with Michael and Janet Jackson. Bunnell also shares information about special plans that are in the works for America’s 50th anniversary, which is taking place in two years.

