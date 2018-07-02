The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde on Artwork, Future Projects, and Dan Auerbach

Kyle Meredith with Chrissie Hynde of Pretenders

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Kyle Meredith is joined by The Pretenders vocalist Chrissie Hynde to discuss her forthcoming book of original artwork, Adding the Blue, the environment, as well as the 10th anniversary of The Pretenders’ album Break Up the Concrete. Hynde also offers up details on two new records she has in the works.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter