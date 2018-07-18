Lita Ford on Her Icon Status, Women in Music, and the Chances of a Runaways Reunion

Kyle Meredith With... Lita Ford

Lita Ford joins Kyle Meredith to speak about her solo career, her AXS TV show, The Top 10 Revealed (which she says “covers everything from sex to guitar riffs”), her time as the lead guitarist of The Runaways, as well as her road to achieving icon status — paving the path for women in the music industry along the way. Ford also discusses the importance of female narratives being represented in music, details her recent collaborations with former Runaways bandmates Cherie Currie and Vicki Blue, and even lets us in on whether she may work with them again in the future.

