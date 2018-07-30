Matt and Kim on Recovering From Injuries, Joining Cults, and Watching Lots of TV

Kyle Meredith With... Matt and Kim

Indie rock stalwarts Matt and Kim talk to Kyle Meredith about their brand-new album, Almost Everyday, and its exaggerated themes of mortality stemming from Kim tearing her ACL onstage in Mexico in 2017. They also delve into TV talk to thumbs up the re-edited season four of Arrested Development, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, and Wild Wild Country, which has Matt suspiciously siding with the cult.

