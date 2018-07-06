Mitski on Touring with Lorde, Receiving Accolade From Iggy Pop, and Be the Cowboy

Kyle Meredith With... Mitski

Tour-de-force performer Mitski speaks with Kyle Meredith about the realities of being on the road while touring and how the weird world of musicianship affects her creative perspective. She also discusses her time with Lorde, utilizing characters to express her feelings in new ways, and the power of solitude in her newest music for Be the Cowboy. Plus, we had to ask her about the recent accolade she received from Iggy Pop, who called Mitski “the most advanced American songwriter that I know.”

