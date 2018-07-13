Neko Case Dissects Her New Solo Album, Hell-On

Kyle Meredith With... Neko Case

Neko Case of The New Pornographers joins Kyle Meredith to chat about her latest solo record Hell-On — particularly the tracks “Bad Luck and “Halls of Sarah” — and her collaborations with Mark Lanegan and bandmate New Pornographers AC Newman. Case also discusses why ugliness in the world isn’t new, and how confidence makes for a better record.

