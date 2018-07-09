Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce Details The Making of And Nothing Hurt

Kyle Meredith With... Spiritualized

Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce talks to Kyle Meredith about his new album, And Nothing Hurt, and why he says he can’t listen to it yet. He also discusses the complications of recording music versus playing it live, the Slaughterhouse Five influence in their new album’s title and how the band’s recent anniversary tour celebrating contributed to the album’s creation. Pierce also talks about the realities of aging and why the idea of reuniting Spacemen 3 feels similar to staged re-enactments of historical battles.

