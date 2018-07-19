Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Liam Gallagher asks Noel to reunite Oasis: “The drinks are on me”

In a recent tweet, Liam reached out to his brother with what seems to be a legitimate olive branch

by
on July 19, 2018, 5:20pm
1 comment
Liam Gallagher (photo by Philip Cosores) and Noel Gallagher Reunion Forgive Tweet
Liam Gallagher (photo by Philip Cosores) and Noel Gallagher

It’s been some seven months since we last heard of a potential truce between Liam and Noel Gallagher. Of course, after the former said the Oasis siblings had reconciled back in December, he backtracked in February and blamed the false statement on eggnog. Recently, however, Liam’s been pulling out some of the old band’s classic deep cuts during shows, which may have made him more amenable to a real reunion.

In a recent tweet, Liam reached out to his brother with what seems to be a legitimate olive branch. “I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about,” he wrote, “the drinks are on me LG x.”

Now, because these are the Gallaghers, Liam couldn’t get away with making a genuine offer without taking the piss out of Noel a bit. “Earth to noel, listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol,” began the tweet, “now that’s the BeZarist thing you’ve done yet.” Translation: Removing alcohol from your concerts was a stupid move, dear brother.

Regardless of the dig, Liam appears sincere in his desire to let bygones be bygones and reunite Oasis. He responded to a fan who said Liam’s latest solo album, As You Were, proved he didn’t need Noel by saying, “I’m not desperate just think it’d be a nice thing to do.”

Well, it certainly would be nice for us fans, but until this goes beyond a tweet, maybe we shouldn’t hold our breath.

Back in February, Liam said it was Noel’s wife, publicist Sara MacDonald, who was preventing an Oasis reunion. Perhaps this recent tweet will really be the first step in circumnavigating other roadblocks and finally getting the Gallagher brothers to talk face to face.

icon playlist Liam Gallagher asks Noel to reunite Oasis: The drinks are on me
image

Oasis’ Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Update: Gorillaz Announce 'The Now Now' Album + Fall Tour

image

Tour Update: Florence + The Machine Announces North American Tour & New Album, 'High As Hope'

image

Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails Presents: Cold and Black and Infinite Tour

image

Tour Update: Cold War Kids Explains The Birth of Their Live Album, 'Audience'

Previous Story
The Prodigy announce new album, No Tourists, share “Need Some1”: Stream
Next Story
Film Review: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Goes Mad and Keeps Going
1 comment