Liam Gallagher asks Noel to reunite Oasis: “The drinks are on me”

Liam Gallagher (photo by Philip Cosores) and Noel Gallagher

It’s been some seven months since we last heard of a potential truce between Liam and Noel Gallagher. Of course, after the former said the Oasis siblings had reconciled back in December, he backtracked in February and blamed the false statement on eggnog. Recently, however, Liam’s been pulling out some of the old band’s classic deep cuts during shows, which may have made him more amenable to a real reunion.

In a recent tweet, Liam reached out to his brother with what seems to be a legitimate olive branch. “I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about,” he wrote, “the drinks are on me LG x.”

Now, because these are the Gallaghers, Liam couldn’t get away with making a genuine offer without taking the piss out of Noel a bit. “Earth to noel, listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol,” began the tweet, “now that’s the BeZarist thing you’ve done yet.” Translation: Removing alcohol from your concerts was a stupid move, dear brother.

Regardless of the dig, Liam appears sincere in his desire to let bygones be bygones and reunite Oasis. He responded to a fan who said Liam’s latest solo album, As You Were, proved he didn’t need Noel by saying, “I’m not desperate just think it’d be a nice thing to do.”

Well, it certainly would be nice for us fans, but until this goes beyond a tweet, maybe we shouldn’t hold our breath.

Back in February, Liam said it was Noel’s wife, publicist Sara MacDonald, who was preventing an Oasis reunion. Perhaps this recent tweet will really be the first step in circumnavigating other roadblocks and finally getting the Gallagher brothers to talk face to face.