Ms. Lauryn Hill cancels multiple dates on 20th anniversary Miseducation tour

Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill has canceled or postponed multiple dates on her 20th anniversary Miseducation of Lauryn Hill tour.

The singer’s gigs in North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia gigs have all axed, while scheduled shows in Miami, Atlanta, and Nashville, which were originally set for end of July/early August, have all been pushed back until October.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

According to Live Nation (via Pitchfork), these concerts were affected due to “unforeseen production issues.” Hill doesn’t often cancel tour dates — unlike a certain Smith we know — however, she does have a history of taking the stage much, much later than expected.

Find her updated itinerary below, and grab tickets to her remaining tour dates here.