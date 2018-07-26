Ms. Lauryn Hill cancels multiple dates on 20th anniversary Miseducation tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill has canceled or postponed multiple dates on her 20th anniversary Miseducation of Lauryn Hill tour.
The singer’s gigs in North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia gigs have all axed, while scheduled shows in Miami, Atlanta, and Nashville, which were originally set for end of July/early August, have all been pushed back until October.
According to Live Nation (via Pitchfork), these concerts were affected due to “unforeseen production issues.” Hill doesn’t often cancel tour dates — unlike a certain Smith we know — however, she does have a history of taking the stage much, much later than expected.
Find her updated itinerary below, and grab tickets to her remaining tour dates here.
Lauryn Hill 2018 Tour Dates:
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium
08/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/17 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel
09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/12 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/14 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park
09/15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center
09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
09/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheatre
09/29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre
10/15 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/20 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
11/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
11/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
11/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
12/03 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
12/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box
12/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet