Missy Elliott and Ciara reunite on new “Level Up” remix: Stream

Ciara and Missy Elliott, photo by Mat Szwajkos

Ciara returned this month with “Level Up”, her first official single in over three years. As if that weren’t enough to get her fans hyped, the R&B singer has now dropped a remix of the track boasting additional contributions from Missy Elliott as well as New York’s Fatman Scoop.

“Fake friends, I let go/ I don’t hang with them no mo’,” Missy declares on her take-no-shit-from-anyone guest verse. “I level up, get money and devil up…, she continues, before rattling off the equivalent of a Mean Girls mic-drop: “Now y’all can’t sit with us.”

If these three names together sound familiar, you’d be right — Ciara and Fatman Scoop previously featured on Missy’s “Lose Control” single from 2005.

Take a listen below.

“Level Up” Remix Artwork: