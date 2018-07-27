Missy Elliott and Ciara reunite on new “Level Up” remix: Stream

Ciara returned this month with “Level Up”, her first official single in over three years. As if that weren’t enough to get her fans hyped, the R&B singer has now dropped a remix of the track boasting additional contributions from Missy Elliott as well as New York’s Fatman Scoop.
“Fake friends, I let go/ I don’t hang with them no mo’,” Missy declares on her take-no-shit-from-anyone guest verse. “I level up, get money and devil up…, she continues, before rattling off the equivalent of a Mean Girls mic-drop: “Now y’all can’t sit with us.”
If these three names together sound familiar, you’d be right — Ciara and Fatman Scoop previously featured on Missy’s “Lose Control” single from 2005.
Take a listen below.
“Level Up” Remix Artwork: