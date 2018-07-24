Fish thrown at Liam Gallagher during festival performance

Liam Gallagher, photo by -Philip Cosores

Stage crashers can often disrupt an artist’s set, whether it be someone trying to fight the performer or just say hi. If the intruding individual has a good enough arm, sometimes they don’t even need to physically get up on stage to throw a whole show out of wack. Take for example Liam Gallagher’s gig at Spain’s Festival Internacional de Benicàssim over the weekend. The former Oasis member was about to go into “Cigarettes and Alcohol” when someone hucked an actual fish up on stage.

“Which dickhead threw the fish here then?” Gallagher asked indignantly. “Fucking stinky, smelly fish, man. Now listen man, it really ain’t that fucking bad, man. Don’t be throwing fish on stage, mate. I’ve seen a lot worse than this shit. Alright?”

The incident was, unsurprisingly, distracting enough that Gallagher had to stop the set until a stagehand removed the infringing aquatic animal. “I can’t be fucking singing while there’s a fish there, man,” he said.

No matter how off he may have sounded or how bad the sound mix might have been, nothing’s really justifies a fish being tossed at an artist. Even more concerning, though, is that whomever this offender was just happened to be carrying a full fish on them. Where did they get this fish? How did this fish get through security? Was this fish intended as a weapon or a meal, and if the latter, how did they intend to cook said fish?

These are questions we may never know the answer to, but you can watch the whole incident unfold in the video below (via NME).