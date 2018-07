Charlie Sheen and Lil Pump

Today, “Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump returns with his brand new single, “Drug Addicts”. As promised, the song’s accompanying video stars none other than Charlie Sheen. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video casts Lil Pump and Sheen as doctors working in a psychedelic hospital ward. Watch below.

“Drug Addicts” reportedly appears on Lil Pump’s sophomore album, due out later this year.