Los Campesinos! announce 10th anniversary shows for Hold On Now, Youngster… and We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed

Los Campesinos!

Los Campeinos! came out of the gate swinging, dropping not one, but two LPs in 2008—Hold On Now, Youngster… and We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed–thus, establishing themselves as Wales’ foremost purveyors of self-loathing indie pop. Now, in honor of those releases, the band is hitting North America this fall for an anniversary tour.

The band, which released its sixth LP, Sick Scenes, last year, will kick things off in Vancouver on November 1st and sprint through LA, Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, and Philly before wrapping things up in Washington, DC. Joining them for select shows on the 14-date trek are Tiny Engines upstarts Illuminati Hotties and Adult Mom.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. See the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Los Campesinos! 2018 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore *

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch ^

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House ^

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

11/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair ^

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

11/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

* = w/ Illuminati Hotties

^ = w/ Adult Mom