M. Night Shyamalan shares first trailer for Unbreakable/Split sequel Glass: Watch

Glass, Universal Pictures

Two years ago, M. Night Shyamalan floored fans with his unannounced Unbreakable sequel, Split, which tossed James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb into the same world as Bruce Willis’ David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass. Now, the Philadelphia filmmaker will close out his unconventional trilogy with Glass, and today, he dropped the first trailer at Universal’s panel during San Diego Comic-Con.

As promised at the end of Split, the film finds Dunn seeking out Wendell’s superhuman persona, The Beast, all while Mr. Glass watches from the fringe, presumably orchestrating all the events, much like the 2000 original. Judging from the trailer, the third and final chapter looks to keep the realistic and gritty tone of Shyamalan’s predecessors, continuing the director’s subversion on the superhero mold. Watch below.

In addition to the three stars, Glass brings back Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke and Unbreakable‘s Spencer Treat Clark as Dunn’s son Joseph and Charlayne Woodard as Price’s mother. Sarah Paulson also joins the cast as psychiatrist Dr. Ellie Staple.

It’ll be awhile before you see much more: Glass hits theaters January 18, 2019.