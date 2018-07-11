Madeline Kenney announces sophomore album, shares “Cut Me Off”: Stream

Madeline Kenney, photo by Cara Robbins

Madeline Kenney’s first album, the Toro Y Moi-produced Night Night at the First Landing, was an introspective but open-hearted release of enormous promise, showcasing the singer’s captivating voice and knack for a razor-sharp lyric. If that record was all promise, her just-announced follow-up, Perfect Shapes, seems likely to be the realization of that potential.

Produced by Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak, the album is due to arrive on October 5th via Carpark Records. It was recorded in Durham, North Carolina in the first young weeks of 2018, a mere five months after the release of Kenney’s debut. A press release describes the process as highly collaborative, noting that both Kenney and Wasner play multiple instruments on the effort’s 10 tracks.

Perfect Shapes is said to address “femininity, societal pressures, expectation, value and self-worth.” That makes the record sound both potent and timely, as all those messy, complicated issues are filtered through a genre Kenney calls “twang-haze” — an appealing blend of fuzzy guitar, cathartic vocals, and wordplay that cuts like a knife. Wasner said in a statement that when she first heard the music that became Perfect Shapes, she “understood what it felt like to really have a piece of art speak directly to you.” She elaborated,

“Hearing her words felt like someone whispering in my ear the contents of my own mind… This was my first time producing music other than my own, and it was one of the only times I’ve ever experienced working exclusively with women. And it was a creative experience unlike any I’ve ever had.”

Check out the pop-forward first single, “Cut Me Off”, below — and if you’re watching from a cubicle, be prepared to fight the desire to tap-dance on a breakroom table.

Pre-orders for Perfect Shapes are on-going, and you can peep the cover art and tracklist below.

Perfect Shapes Artwork: