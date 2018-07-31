Maggie Rogers announces North American headlining tour

Maggie Rogers returned last week with a new single called “Give A Little”. Taken from her forthcoming debut album, it was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) and inspired by April’s National School Walkout supporting stricter gun laws.
Now, as she continues to build momentum behind her new material, Rogers has announced a North American headlining tour for the fall. The trek officially commences October 15th at the Fillmore in San Francisco and runs through the first week of November. Phoenix, Austin, Kansas City, Toronto, Chicago, and Boston are among the other cities on her itinerary.
These new dates follow a brief stint in the UK and festival sets at Music Midtown in Atlanta, Nashville’s Pilgrimage, and Washington, DC’s All Things Go Fall Classic. Rogers just performed at the Newport Folk Festival this past weekend; read our review here.
Check out Rogers’ full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Maggie Rogers 2018 Tour Dates:
08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/29 – London, UK @ Koko
09/15-16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
09/22-23 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival
10/06 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Fall Classic Festival
10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
11/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
11/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/03 – Portland, OR @ State Theatre
11/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Revisit “Give A Little”: