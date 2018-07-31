Maggie Rogers announces North American headlining tour

Maggie Rogers, photo by Philip Cosores

Maggie Rogers returned last week with a new single called “Give A Little”. Taken from her forthcoming debut album, it was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) and inspired by April’s National School Walkout supporting stricter gun laws.

Now, as she continues to build momentum behind her new material, Rogers has announced a North American headlining tour for the fall. The trek officially commences October 15th at the Fillmore in San Francisco and runs through the first week of November. Phoenix, Austin, Kansas City, Toronto, Chicago, and Boston are among the other cities on her itinerary.

These new dates follow a brief stint in the UK and festival sets at Music Midtown in Atlanta, Nashville’s Pilgrimage, and Washington, DC’s All Things Go Fall Classic. Rogers just performed at the Newport Folk Festival this past weekend; read our review here.

Check out Rogers’ full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Maggie Rogers 2018 Tour Dates:

08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/29 – London, UK @ Koko

09/15-16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

09/22-23 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival

10/06 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Fall Classic Festival

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

11/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/03 – Portland, OR @ State Theatre

11/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Revisit “Give A Little”: