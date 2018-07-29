Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, gets release date and teaser trailer: Watch

Maniac, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone

Today at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, tossed out information about new and returning Netflix shows like she was chucking candy from a parade float. One such nugget of sugar: Maniac, a limited series Holland calls a “thought-provoking fever dream of a show,” stars Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Justin Theroux, and Sally Field.

So, that’s some talent, you might say. Watch the teaser and read more about the series below.

Take it away, Mr. Press Release:

“Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment—a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak—draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.”

Maniac is created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga. It arrives on the streaming service on September 21st, 2018.

