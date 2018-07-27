Marilyn Manson cancels Toronto show at last minute; Rob Zombie performs “Sweet Dreams” in his absence

Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie‘s Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour hit a road bump last night (July 26th) in Toronto when Manson canceled his performance just minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage “due to unforeseen illness.”

A fan-filmed video posted on Twitter showed the crowd’s disappointment as a concert official took the stage to make the announcement that Manson would not be performing. The official then directed fans who were there “solely to see Marilyn Manson” to exit the venue at that time and have their ticket scanned if they wanted a full refund.

Manson’s Twitter account confirmed the news, stating, “Due to unforeseen illness, Marilyn Manson will not be performing tonight in Toronto, ON. If you were in attendance specifically to see Marilyn Manson, your tickets will be available for refund at point of purchase. Rob Zombie will perform as scheduled.”

Fans who did stick around were treated to an extended set by co-headliner Zombie, who even busted out a cover of the Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” — a song that Manson famously covered to great success in 1995 and has been performing during his own sets.

The Twins of Evil tour is scheduled to run though an August 29th show in Irvine, California, with Manson and Zombie next slated to perform at the Heavy Montreal festival on Saturday. There’s no word yet on Manson’s status for the upcoming gigs.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson remaining summer 2018 tour dates:

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach

08/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

08/05 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater

08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

08/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

08/17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre

08/18 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre