Marilyn Manson cancels Toronto show at last minute; Rob Zombie performs “Sweet Dreams” in his absence

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie‘s Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour hit a road bump last night (July 26th) in Toronto when Manson canceled his performance just minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage “due to unforeseen illness.”
A fan-filmed video posted on Twitter showed the crowd’s disappointment as a concert official took the stage to make the announcement that Manson would not be performing. The official then directed fans who were there “solely to see Marilyn Manson” to exit the venue at that time and have their ticket scanned if they wanted a full refund.
Manson’s Twitter account confirmed the news, stating, “Due to unforeseen illness, Marilyn Manson will not be performing tonight in Toronto, ON. If you were in attendance specifically to see Marilyn Manson, your tickets will be available for refund at point of purchase. Rob Zombie will perform as scheduled.”
Fans who did stick around were treated to an extended set by co-headliner Zombie, who even busted out a cover of the Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” — a song that Manson famously covered to great success in 1995 and has been performing during his own sets.
The Twins of Evil tour is scheduled to run though an August 29th show in Irvine, California, with Manson and Zombie next slated to perform at the Heavy Montreal festival on Saturday. There’s no word yet on Manson’s status for the upcoming gigs.
Assuming the rest of the tour goes off without a hitch, Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence are giving away tickets throughout the run of the tour. Use the form below and be sure to mention the date and city of the show you’d like to attend. (Tour dates are listed below the contest form.) Contest ends Aug. 15th. Note: If you can’t see the widget below, click here.a Rafflecopter giveaway
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson remaining summer 2018 tour dates:
08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
08/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach
08/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
08/05 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater
08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
08/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
08/17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre
08/18 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre