Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry plays drums with Rick Astley: Watch

The 83-year-old celebrity baker revealed her secret talent at this weekend's Camp Bestival

on July 28, 2018, 5:33pm
Mary Berry with Rick Astley at Bestival
Mary Berry is best known as the utterly delightful judge on the Great British Bake Off, but her skills extend far beyond the kitchen. Case in point: did you know Berry can play drums? Attendees of this weekend’s Camp Bestival witnessed Berry’s talents first hand when she made a special guest appearance during Rick Astley’s set. As you can see via fan footage posted below, Berry joined Astley on drums for a performance of “Beautiful Life” from Astley’s new album of the same name.

Eat your heart out, Paul Hollywood.

