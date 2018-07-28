Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry plays drums with Rick Astley: Watch

Mary Berry with Rick Astley at Bestival

Mary Berry is best known as the utterly delightful judge on the Great British Bake Off, but her skills extend far beyond the kitchen. Case in point: did you know Berry can play drums? Attendees of this weekend’s Camp Bestival witnessed Berry’s talents first hand when she made a special guest appearance during Rick Astley’s set. As you can see via fan footage posted below, Berry joined Astley on drums for a performance of “Beautiful Life” from Astley’s new album of the same name.

Eat your heart out, Paul Hollywood.

My mum has just recorded a video of Mary Berry drumming for Rick Astley live. What a timeline we live in. pic.twitter.com/44VjgIjbHb — Weeby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WeebyMcWeebface) July 27, 2018

In one of the odder moments of @CampBestival headliner Rick Astley just brought out Mary Berry playing drums … this was them in rehearsal 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7AUNoHUlWs — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) July 27, 2018