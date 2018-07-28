Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry plays drums with Rick Astley: Watch

Mary Berry is best known as the utterly delightful judge on the Great British Bake Off, but her skills extend far beyond the kitchen. Case in point: did you know Berry can play drums? Attendees of this weekend’s Camp Bestival witnessed Berry’s talents first hand when she made a special guest appearance during Rick Astley’s set. As you can see via fan footage posted below, Berry joined Astley on drums for a performance of “Beautiful Life” from Astley’s new album of the same name.
Eat your heart out, Paul Hollywood.