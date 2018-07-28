Matthew Weiner’s Romanoffs reveals full cast, teaser trailer, premiere date: Watch

Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs, an anthology series for Amazon, is incoming. Today, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, the studio shared a slew of guest cast members, a tantalizing teaser trailer, and most importantly, a premiere date: Friday, October 12th.

Weiner, the creator of Mad Men, was unsurprisingly able to attract a ton of talent for the project. Already announced cast members include: Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Marthe Keller (Marathon Man), Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), John Slattery (Mad Men), Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Andrew Rannells (Girls), and Paul Reiser (Stranger Things), among others.

They’ll be joined by bevy of newly confirmed names, including (deep breath): Noah Wyle (E.R.), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), Ben Miles (Collateral), Mary Kay Place (Big Love), Griffin Dunne (Imposters), Cara Buono (Stranger Things), Ron Livingston (Office Space), Jon Tenney (Hand of God), Clea DuVall (Veep), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill), Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Juan Pablo Castañeda (The Debt of Maximillian), Emily Rudd (Electric Dreams), Adèle Anderson (Company Business), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Louise Bourgoin (I Am a Soldier), Hera Hilmar (Two Birds), and Inès Melab (Agathe Koltès).

Little is known about the series, save that it’s an anthology series, it’s called The Romanoffs, and it’s written, directed and produced by Weiner, a nine-time Emmy winner.

Watch the teaser trailer here, and get ready to set your DVRs.