Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC gets its first trailer: Watch

Mayans

FX’s Sons of Anarchy was a goddamned mess, but damn if it didn’t have some memorable storylines. Creator Kurt Sutter, who previously wrote some of The Shield‘s best episodes, is unhinged as a showrunner, which can be both a good and a bad thing. After Sons wrapped up its 7-season run in 2014, Sutter returned the following year with the commercial and critical misfire that was The Bastard Executioner, which, after being promptly canceled after its first season, led him back into the warm embrace of motorcycle gangs. He set upon making a Sons spin-off about the recurring Mayans motorcycle club, a project that just received its first trailer.

JD Pardo stars as Ezekial “EZ” Reyes in the series, which follows EZ’s journey as a prospect in the Mayans MC charter on the California and Mexico border. The action, which takes place after the events of Sons of Anarchy, is given some weight by EZ’s past as a promising Stanford student. The question of what led him to abandon college for the club will presumably be a major part of the story, and one that Edward James Olmos, who plays EZ’s father, will likely factor into. Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino will also star on the series.

Director Norberto Barba will direct the first two entries in the 10-episode season, which drops on September 4th.