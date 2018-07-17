Metric announce seventh album, share “Dark Saturday” music video: Watch

Metric

Metric are returning later this summer with their first album since 2015. The as-yet-untitled Pagans in Vegas follow-up is due for release on September 21st through MMI/Crystal Math Music.

The forthcoming LP spans a total of 12 tracks and marks the Canadian indie rockers’ seventh full-length to date. For the first time in a decade, Metric worked with outside producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Nine Inch Nails) rather than the band’s own guitarist, Jimmy Shaw.

“Justin was just what we needed in a producer for this album,” Shaw explained a statement. “He really saw every band member eye to eye and was able to capture what we each do best. It was something I realized I couldn’t do at this stage, having been in the band for so long. We were finally able to focus on just playing again, as we did at the start. Making this album brought us together in a way we hadn’t been for quite some time and I think you can hear it in the music.”

In addition to recapturing Metric’s early chemistry, the album also features a re-emphasis of guitar-driven arrangements. Lead singer Emily Haines described the new material as showing “the band has plugged in and turned their guitars to 11.”

Metric teased the forthcoming release last week with lead single “Dark Saturday”. Today, they’ve shared its corresponding music video, which was shot on an iPhone X by director and longtime collaborator Justin Broadbent. Watch it below.

The album title, artwork, and tracklisting will be revealed at a later date. In the meantime, consult the band’s expansive touring itinerary, which includes North American dates supporting the Smashing Pumpkins and a European stint.

Metric 2018 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center $

07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center $

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena $

07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center $

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena $

07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena $

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena $

07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena $

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center $

07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $

07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden $

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

08/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center $

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena $

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena $

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre $

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre $

08/09 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens $

08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center $

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center $

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center $

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center $

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse $

08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center $

08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center $

08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena $

08/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center $

08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena $

08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center $

08/30 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum $

08/31 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum $

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena $

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena $

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena $

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center $

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Skookum Festival

10/25 – Moscow, RU @ Red Club

10/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan Sodra Teatern

10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei

11/01 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

11/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

11/04 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

11/05 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

11/06 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

11/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/10 – Madrid, ES @ Sala But

11/13 – Villurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur

11/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Gibson

11/15 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg Ronda

11/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

11/20 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

$ = w/ the Smashing Pumpkins

Metric recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With…, where they chatted about their new behind-the-scenes concert film and their upcoming concerts. Revisit the episode below.