Michelle and Sasha Obama attend Beyoncé and JAY-Z concert in Paris

Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles

On Sunday, Beyoncé and JAY-Z hit the stage for the second of two shows in Paris as part of the couple’s OTR II Tour. Two very special guests watched on from the audience; former first lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Sasha attended the concert with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

The Obamas and Carters have a history dating back to Barack’s first run for president when JAY-Z hit the campaign trail for him. The Carters made several visits to the White House, including to attend the Obamas’ farewell party. Last year, Barack introduced JAY-Z for his entrance into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Check out photos and video of Michelle and Sasha at the concert, including footage of the former first lady grooving out to JAY-Z:

Coming in support of the couple’s collaborative LP, Everything Is Love, the OTR II Tour has one more date in Europe before launching its North American leg in Cleveland on July 25th. Grab tickets here.