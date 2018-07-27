Migos team with DJ Durel on “Hot Summer”: Stream

DJ Durel, photo by Joseph "King Content" Derosiers

With the launch of “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” delayed by a few weeks, Migos suddenly find themselves with some unexpected down time. Ever the prolific bunch, the Atlanta trio recently hit the studio with longtime Quality Control associate, DJ Durel, to lay down a new track called “Hot Summer”.

Though he’s been part of the Migos family since 2012, “Hot Summer” marks the first single where DJ Durel is credited as the lead artist, according to a press release. DJ Durel, who produced 12 of the tracks appearing on Migos’ Culture II, will join the trio on the road when the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” officially commences in August.

In the meantime, listen to “Hot Summer” below.