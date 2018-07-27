Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Migos team with DJ Durel on “Hot Summer”: Stream

The trio join forces with its longtime DJ for a new collaboration

by
on July 27, 2018, 12:49am
0 comments
DJ Durel
DJ Durel, photo by Joseph "King Content" Derosiers

With the launch of “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” delayed by a few weeks, Migos suddenly find themselves with some unexpected down time. Ever the prolific bunch, the Atlanta trio recently hit the studio with longtime Quality Control associate, DJ Durel, to lay down a new track called “Hot Summer”.

Though he’s been part of the Migos family since 2012, “Hot Summer” marks the first single where DJ Durel is credited as the lead artist, according to a press release. DJ Durel, who produced 12 of the tracks appearing on Migos’ Culture II, will join the trio on the road when the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” officially commences in August.

In the meantime, listen to “Hot Summer” below.

Previous Story
Denzel Curry premieres new album, TA1300, in full: Stream
Next Story
Greta Van Fleet tear through “When the Curtain Falls” on Fallon: Watch
No comments