Migos’ Offset arrested on felony gun charges

Migos' Offset, photo by Heather Kaplan

Well, this is no way to start the weekend: On Friday evening, Migos’ Offset, aka Kiara Cyphus, was arrested outside of Atlanta on a pair of felony weapons charges after his vehicle was searched by the Atlanta Police Airport Division.

According to Rolling Stone, as originally reported by TMZ, the rapper was initially pulled over for illegally tinted windows, which prompted a search that uncovered at least one gun and less than an ounce of marijuana.

Cyphus was booked into Clayton County Jail and charged with possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon. The latter stems from a 2015 incident at Georgia Southern University in which all three members of Migos were charged for carrying a loaded gun on school property.

As of publication, bail has not been set for Cyphus.