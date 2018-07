A long-teased Migos remix of Rae Sremmurd’s “Swang” has finally made its way online in full. The origins of the remix date back to 2016, shortly after the original version appeared on the deluxe edition of Sremmurd’s SremmLife 2. Now, as both Migos and Rae Sremmurd launch summer tours — the former with Drake, the latter with Wiz Khalifa — the remix is streaming via Migos’ YouTube channel. Take a listen below.