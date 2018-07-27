Miguel shares smooth new track “Python”, covers Red Hot Chili Peppers: Stream

Miguel, photo by Natalie Somekh

Some artists hit a hot streak after a new album, and that appears to be the case for Miguel. We’re only seven months removed from last December’s War & Leisure, and yet that tall glass of balmy has returned with two new recordings to charm our socks off (and maybe more).

The first is an original called “Python”, a fitting title given the way the thing sinks its teeth into you. It’s a funky jam, which is a great segue into the next track: a cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Californication ballad, “Porcelain”, which he performed for Triple J’s Like a Version segment.

Grab some Merlot and stream both below.