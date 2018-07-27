Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Miguel shares smooth new track “Python”, covers Red Hot Chili Peppers: Stream

R&B singer revisits the Californication ballad, "Porcelain", for Triple J's Like a Version

by
on July 27, 2018, 3:33pm
0 comments
Miguel fall 2018 tour microphone natalie Somekh
Miguel, photo by Natalie Somekh

Some artists hit a hot streak after a new album, and that appears to be the case for Miguel. We’re only seven months removed from last December’s War & Leisure, and yet that tall glass of balmy has returned with two new recordings to charm our socks off (and maybe more).

The first is an original called “Python”, a fitting title given the way the thing sinks its teeth into you. It’s a funky jam, which is a great segue into the next track: a cover of Red Hot Chili PeppersCalifornication ballad, “Porcelain”, which he performed for Triple J’s Like a Version segment.

Grab some Merlot and stream both below.

Previous Story
Missy Elliott and Ciara reunite on new “Level Up” remix: Stream
Next Story
Warner Bros. sells Andy Serkis’ Mowgli film to Netflix
No comments