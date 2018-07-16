Mike Doughty on the Potential of a Soul Coughing Reunion and His New Project with Wayne Kramer and Brendan Canty

Mike Doughty Guests on Kyle Meredith With...

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 20th anniversary of the band’s final record, El Oso, as well the 10th anniversary of his solo album Golden Delicious. Doughty also discusses the potential of a Soul Coughing reunion, plus he dishes on a new project in the works with Wayne Kramer (MC5) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi).

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter