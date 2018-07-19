Mike Patton releases haunting score to Stephen King’s 1922: Stream

Mike Patton

Faith No More frontman Mike Patton has released the unnerving score for Zak Hilditch’s equally unnerving adaptation of Stephen King’s 1922. Although the film premiered on Netflix back in September 2017, Patton has since worked with Ipecac Recordings to expand the score for a special release on “hardwood” colored vinyl, no doubt a reference to the rickety house that swarms with rats in the cold-blooded thriller.

Similar to his rustic work on Derek Cianfrance’s The Place Beyond the Pines, this score thrives from a wealth of natural sounds and chilling strings, all of which could be misconstrued as one of those mysterious bumps in the night. That’s partly why Hilditch’s paranoid adaptation is one of the most effective translations of King to the silver screen, a remarkable feat in this epic renaissance for the Master of Horror.

Starring Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, and Neal McDonough, the film takes place in the rural confines of Hemingford Home, Nebraska, where a farmer sets out to kill his wife with the help of his trusty farmhand son. In our review, senior writer Dan Caffrey called the film a “nihilistic and accurate presentation” of “why murderers commit their horrible sins,” arguing that Hilditch “never pulls any punches.” Rest assured, Patton followed suit.

Stream the full score below and order the album here. If you’re looking for more on Stephen King, check out Consequence of Sound’sThe Losers’ Club. Last year, they interviewed Hilditch and Jane, while also sharing their thoughts on the film.

1922 Original Score Artwork: