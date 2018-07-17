Mike Patton reveals sinister new song “Dead Woman’s Secrets”: Stream

Mike Patton

Faith No More frontman Mike Patton helmed the score for the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s 1922. The film premiered on Netflix back in September 2017, but now an expanded version of that score will finally see an official release this Friday, July 20th.

Due out through Patton’s own Ipecac Recordings, the project will be available on “hardwood” colored vinyl, in addition to the usual CD and digital formats. The 21-song collection features “Sweetheart Bandits 2 ‘We All Get Caught’”, which we heard in May; now, the greatest singer of all time has unveiled another composition with “Dead Woman’s Secrets”.

(Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, and TV Show from Worst to Best)

1922 is about a rancher who plots to murder his wife for money and today’s latest offering reflects this sinister premise. There’s also a whimsical quality to it, like something lifted from a satanic traveling circus. You can also almost picture the murdered wife smirking from beyond the grave as she devises some vengeful plans of her own.

Take a listen below.

Patton previously composed the scores for The Place Beyond the Pines and Crank: High Voltage. The ever-prolific rocker has also been preoccupied with plenty of non-scoring projects, including a new Dead Cross EP with Dave Lombardo and collaborations with the likes of John Zorn and DJ Qbert.

For more on Stephen King, check out Consequence of Sound’s Stephen King podcast, The Losers’ Club. Revisit the trailer for Zak Hilditch’s adaptation of 1922 below.