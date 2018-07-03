Miles Teller to play Goose’s son in Top Gun 2

Miles Teller

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer are reprising their roles as Maverick and Iceman, respectively, in Top Gun 2, which began filming earlier this month. It’s a shame, then, that Anthony Edwards can’t also return as Goose, but the lovable pilot’s final mission was up to heaven. In lieu of Goose, however, we’re getting his son, who we just learned will be played by Hollywood bad boy Miles Teller.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the role was particularly sought after among LA’s 20-something cognoscenti, with Teller winning out over young talents like Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Glen Powell (Everybody Wants Some!!), and Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf).

Considering Maverick blames himself for Goose’s death, it’s safe to assume his reconciliation with the man’s child will be an emotional one.

Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion) is directing the sequel from a script by Justin Marks (The Jungle Book), Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), and Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2).