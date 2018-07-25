Molly Burch announces new album, First Flower, shares “Wild”: Stream

Molly Burch, photo by Kelly Giarrocco

Texas-based songwriter Molly Burch has announced her sophomore album, First Flower. The follow-up to her 2017 Please Be Mine debut is due out October 5th via Captured Tracks.

Whereas her first album dealt with heartbreak, Burch addresses her own insecurities and anxieties on First Flower. The early seeds of the record began to blossom while she and her bandmate/boyfriend, Dailey Toliver, were holed up in their small town outside of Austin during the state’s terrible spat of hurricanes. Once the skies cleared, Burch entered Austin’ Cacophony Recorders with producer Erik Wofford.

The end result “is a bright, beautiful album peppered with moments of triumph,” according to a press release. Often, those conquests are understated and soft, as with lead single “Wild”. A dreamy, sturdy track wrapped in the lushness of modern indie folk, the song takes an even-keeled look at self-acceptance. “I wanted to write a song that made me feel at peace with my imperfections and celebrate others without putting them on pedestals” Burch explained.

The track’s video, which finds Burch playing three different characters — one confident, another insecure, and a wise one to balance the two — competing in a beauty pageant. Check out the Luca Venter-directed clip below.

First Flower is available for pre-order now. The album art and tracklist are viewable below.

First Flower Artwork:

First Flower Tracklist:

01. Candy

02. Wild

03. Dangerous Place

04. First Flower

05. Next To Me

06. Good Behavior

07. Without You

08. To The Boys

09. True Love

10. Nothing To Say

11. Every Little Thing

Burch will support her sophomore effort with a fall tour that will take her throughout North America and Europe. Her complete docket is below.

Molly Burch 2018 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

10/10 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

10/11 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

10/12 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd

10/13 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade

10/14 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

10/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse @ Mr. Small’s

10/17 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Fond Object

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

10/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

10/29 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

11/03 – Boise, ID @ Funky Taco

11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

11/17 – Tours, FR @ Le Temps de Machine

11/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label

11/19 – Stuttgart, DE @ Kellerclub

11/20 – Lucerne, CH @ Neubad

11/21 – Munich, DE @ Unter Deck

11/22 – Budapest, HU @ A38 Gallery

11/23 – Vienna, AT @ Blue Bird Festival

11/24 – Jena, DE @ Glashaus

11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

11/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/28 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune des Pirates

11/30 – Gent, BE @ Trefunt

12/01 – Margate, UK @ Tom Thumb Theatre

12/02 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

12/04 – London, UK @ The Lexington

12/05 – Liverpool, UK @ Leaf

12/06 – Dublin, IRL @ The Grand Social

12/07 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day