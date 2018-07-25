Molly Burch announces new album, First Flower, shares “Wild”: Stream

Texas-based songwriter Molly Burch has announced her sophomore album, First Flower. The follow-up to her 2017 Please Be Mine debut is due out October 5th via Captured Tracks.
Whereas her first album dealt with heartbreak, Burch addresses her own insecurities and anxieties on First Flower. The early seeds of the record began to blossom while she and her bandmate/boyfriend, Dailey Toliver, were holed up in their small town outside of Austin during the state’s terrible spat of hurricanes. Once the skies cleared, Burch entered Austin’ Cacophony Recorders with producer Erik Wofford.
The end result “is a bright, beautiful album peppered with moments of triumph,” according to a press release. Often, those conquests are understated and soft, as with lead single “Wild”. A dreamy, sturdy track wrapped in the lushness of modern indie folk, the song takes an even-keeled look at self-acceptance. “I wanted to write a song that made me feel at peace with my imperfections and celebrate others without putting them on pedestals” Burch explained.
The track’s video, which finds Burch playing three different characters — one confident, another insecure, and a wise one to balance the two — competing in a beauty pageant. Check out the Luca Venter-directed clip below.
First Flower is available for pre-order now. The album art and tracklist are viewable below.
First Flower Artwork:
First Flower Tracklist:
01. Candy
02. Wild
03. Dangerous Place
04. First Flower
05. Next To Me
06. Good Behavior
07. Without You
08. To The Boys
09. True Love
10. Nothing To Say
11. Every Little Thing
Burch will support her sophomore effort with a fall tour that will take her throughout North America and Europe. Her complete docket is below.
Molly Burch 2018 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival
10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
10/10 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
10/11 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5
10/12 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd
10/13 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade
10/14 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
10/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse @ Mr. Small’s
10/17 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba
10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Fond Object
10/20 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
10/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
10/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
10/29 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
11/03 – Boise, ID @ Funky Taco
11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/05 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
11/17 – Tours, FR @ Le Temps de Machine
11/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label
11/19 – Stuttgart, DE @ Kellerclub
11/20 – Lucerne, CH @ Neubad
11/21 – Munich, DE @ Unter Deck
11/22 – Budapest, HU @ A38 Gallery
11/23 – Vienna, AT @ Blue Bird Festival
11/24 – Jena, DE @ Glashaus
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
11/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
11/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/28 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune des Pirates
11/30 – Gent, BE @ Trefunt
12/01 – Margate, UK @ Tom Thumb Theatre
12/02 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
12/04 – London, UK @ The Lexington
12/05 – Liverpool, UK @ Leaf
12/06 – Dublin, IRL @ The Grand Social
12/07 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day