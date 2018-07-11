Monster Magnet’s Dave Wyndorf on the Anniversaries of Superjudge and Powertrip

Monster Magnet on Kyle Meredith

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the anniversaries of their records Superjudge and Powertrip, which made their debuts 25 and 20 years ago, respectively. Wyndorf also dishes on Monster Magnet’s video for the track “Space Lord” being a part of TRL’s inaugural lineup and offers details on new work as well.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter