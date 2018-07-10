Mudhoney announce new album, Digital Garbage, share “Paranoid Core”: Stream

This fall, alt-rock titans Mudhoney will release their first album in five years. It’s titled Digital Garbage and slated to arrive September 28th through Sub Pop.
The 11-track collection follows Vanishing Point from 2013 and marks the band’s 10th overall since forming three decades ago. It was recorded with longtime mixer and engineer Johnny Sangster at Litho studio in Seattle.
According to a statement, much of the album is a reflection on American current events. The title is taken from a line from the closing song, “Kill Yourself Live”, which comments on “the way notoriety goes viral.” Vocalist Mark Arm elaborated, “I’m not on social media, so my experience is somewhat limited, but people really seem to find validation in the likes — and then there’s Facebook Live, where people have streamed torture and murder, or, in the case of Philando Castile, getting murdered by a cop.”
“In the course of writing that song, I thought about how, once you put something out there online, you can’t wipe it away,” he added. “It’s always going to be there — even if no one digs it up, it’s still out there floating somewhere.”
Other tracks deal with the 2017 Charlottesville protests (“Next Mass Extinction”) as well as the media’s reaction to last year’s church shooting (“Please Mr. Gunman”).
As a first listen, Mudhoney have shared “Paranoid Core”, the raucous, driving lead single. Hear it for yourself below.
In support of the new LP, Mudhoney will embark on a world tour beginning next month. Their itinerary includes a short stint in North America followed by a lengthier outing in Europe. Find all their dates after the album artwork and tracklist.
Digital Garbage Artwork:
Digital Garbage Tracklist:
01. Nerve Attack
02. Paranoid Core
03. Please Mr. Gunman
04. Kill Yourself Live
05. Night and Fog
06. 21st Century Pharisees
07. Hey Neanderfuck
08. Prosperity Gospel
09. Messiah’s Lament
10. Next Mass Extinction
11. Oh Yeah
Mudhoney 2018 Tour Dates:
08/11 – Seattle, WA @ SPF30
09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival
09/28 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/12 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
11/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
11/15 – Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9
11/16 – Luzern, CH @ Schuur
11/17 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair
11/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Club
11/20 – Munich, DE @ Strom
11/21 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
11/22 – Rome, IT @ Largo
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club
11/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
11/25 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Big Hall
11/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
11/28 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
11/29 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
11/30 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett University
12/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Lukes Church