Mudhoney announce new album, Digital Garbage, share “Paranoid Core”: Stream

Mudhoney, photo by Emily Reiman

This fall, alt-rock titans Mudhoney will release their first album in five years. It’s titled Digital Garbage and slated to arrive September 28th through Sub Pop.

The 11-track collection follows Vanishing Point from 2013 and marks the band’s 10th overall since forming three decades ago. It was recorded with longtime mixer and engineer Johnny Sangster at Litho studio in Seattle.

According to a statement, much of the album is a reflection on American current events. The title is taken from a line from the closing song, “Kill Yourself Live”, which comments on “the way notoriety goes viral.” Vocalist Mark Arm elaborated, “I’m not on social media, so my experience is somewhat limited, but people really seem to find validation in the likes — and then there’s Facebook Live, where people have streamed torture and murder, or, in the case of Philando Castile, getting murdered by a cop.”

“In the course of writing that song, I thought about how, once you put something out there online, you can’t wipe it away,” he added. “It’s always going to be there — even if no one digs it up, it’s still out there floating somewhere.”

Other tracks deal with the 2017 Charlottesville protests (“Next Mass Extinction”) as well as the media’s reaction to last year’s church shooting (“Please Mr. Gunman”).

As a first listen, Mudhoney have shared “Paranoid Core”, the raucous, driving lead single. Hear it for yourself below.

In support of the new LP, Mudhoney will embark on a world tour beginning next month. Their itinerary includes a short stint in North America followed by a lengthier outing in Europe. Find all their dates after the album artwork and tracklist.

Digital Garbage Artwork:

Digital Garbage Tracklist:

01. Nerve Attack

02. Paranoid Core

03. Please Mr. Gunman

04. Kill Yourself Live

05. Night and Fog

06. 21st Century Pharisees

07. Hey Neanderfuck

08. Prosperity Gospel

09. Messiah’s Lament

10. Next Mass Extinction

11. Oh Yeah

Mudhoney 2018 Tour Dates:

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ SPF30

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/12 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

11/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

11/15 – Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9

11/16 – Luzern, CH @ Schuur

11/17 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair

11/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Club

11/20 – Munich, DE @ Strom

11/21 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

11/22 – Rome, IT @ Largo

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

11/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

11/25 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Big Hall

11/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11/28 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/29 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

11/30 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett University

12/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Lukes Church