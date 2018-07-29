Mumford and Sons cover Radiohead’s “All I Need” with Phoebe Bridgers: Watch

Mumford and Sons made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, marking their first full band performance of 2018. Over the course of their 15-song set, they performed a number of covers and were accompanied by several special guests.
Most notably, the Mumfords covered Radiohead’s “All I Need” with Phoebe Bridgers. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.
Mumford and Songs were also joined by Brandi Carlie for a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and Maggie Rogers, who sang her song “Alaska”. The set concluded with a performance of “The Weight” featuring Mavis Staples, Carlile, Rodgers, Bridgers, Phil Cook, and MC Taylor.
Setlist:
Awake My Soul (with Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, and Jerry Douglas)
Broad-Shouldered Beasts
The Cave
Little Lion Man
White Blank Page
Lover of the Light
Tompkins Square Park
All I Need (Radiohead cover) (with Phoebe Bridgers)
Ghosts That We Knew
The Boxer (Simon & Garfunkel cover) (with Brandi Carlile)
Kansas City (The New Basement Tapes cover) (with Brandi Carlile)
Dust Bowl Dance
Alaska (Maggie Rogers cover) (with Maggie Rogers)
I Will Wait
The Weight (The Band cover) (with Mavis Staples, Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, Phoebe Bridgers, Phil Cook, and MC Taylor)