Mumford and Sons cover Radiohead’s “All I Need” with Phoebe Bridgers: Watch

Mumford and Sons, photo by Philip Cosores

Mumford and Sons made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, marking their first full band performance of 2018. Over the course of their 15-song set, they performed a number of covers and were accompanied by several special guests.

Most notably, the Mumfords covered Radiohead’s “All I Need” with Phoebe Bridgers. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Mumford & Sons w/ Phoebe Bridgers covering All I Need by Radiohead.#newportfolkfest pic.twitter.com/lsdotSwmrd — Keith (@keithward1213) July 29, 2018

Mumford and Songs were also joined by Brandi Carlie for a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and Maggie Rogers, who sang her song “Alaska”. The set concluded with a performance of “The Weight” featuring Mavis Staples, Carlile, Rodgers, Bridgers, Phil Cook, and MC Taylor.

Setlist:

Awake My Soul (with Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, and Jerry Douglas)

Broad-Shouldered Beasts

The Cave

Little Lion Man

White Blank Page

Lover of the Light

Tompkins Square Park

All I Need (Radiohead cover) (with Phoebe Bridgers)

Ghosts That We Knew

The Boxer (Simon & Garfunkel cover) (with Brandi Carlile)

Kansas City (The New Basement Tapes cover) (with Brandi Carlile)

Dust Bowl Dance

Alaska (Maggie Rogers cover) (with Maggie Rogers)

I Will Wait

The Weight (The Band cover) (with Mavis Staples, Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, Phoebe Bridgers, Phil Cook, and MC Taylor)