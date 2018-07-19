Muse to release new album in November, unleash “Something Human” as first single: Stream

Muse

Muse have announced they will return with their eighth studio album this November. While all other details still remain under wraps, the English outfit is previewing the release with a new single called “Something Human” along with its official music video.

“Something Human” finds the alt-rockers tracking a much more mellow route here, trading in crunchy prog-rock for — get this — something along the lines of folk pop. The song was co-produced by the band with help from Rich Costey. Per a statement, the single is meant to address “the need to reset and re-engage with our human emotions.”

As for the visual, it’s more in line with Muse’s fondness for the epic and cinematic. Directed by Lance Drake, it follows frontman Matt Bellamy on his grand journey to… return a VHS tape to what’s likely the very last Blockbuster in the world. The mission is not without its challenges, though, and ends with a reveal that references a certain ’80s Michael J. Fox flick.

“Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human,” Bellamy explained.

Check it out below.

“Something Human” follows “Thought Contagion” and “Dig Down”, which are also expected to appear on the band’s new album. Their last full-length, Drones, came out in 2015.

“Something Human” Artwork: