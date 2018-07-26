My Bloody Valentine debut hypnotic new song in Oakland: Watch

My Bloody Valentine

My Bloody Valentine are currently in the midst of their first tour in five years, which has seen the shoegaze trailblazers debuting new music from their forthcoming EPs. Last month, we heard a new track come out of London’s Meltdown Festival, and now footage has emerged of yet another new song.

The below video was taken at the band’s Oakland gig on July 19th, and finds Kevin Shields and company lurching through a powerful, yet bracingly melancholy, guitar progression that unfolds across six-and-a-half minutes.

“I want to be immediate,” Shields recently told SF Weekly. “We will be playing songs live in America that we haven’t even recorded before, which is a huge departure. I don’t know why — but I have this strong feeling of urgency — like these songs need to be heard now.”

Now’s a good a time as any. Hear the new track below.