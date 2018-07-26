Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

My Bloody Valentine debut hypnotic new song in Oakland: Watch

"I don’t know why — but I have this strong feeling of urgency — like these songs need to be heard now," Kevin Shields said in a recent interview

by
on July 26, 2018, 3:41pm
0 comments
my bloody valentine new song oakland
My Bloody Valentine

My Bloody Valentine are currently in the midst of their first tour in five years, which has seen the shoegaze trailblazers debuting new music from their forthcoming EPs. Last month, we heard a new track come out of London’s Meltdown Festival, and now footage has emerged of yet another new song.

The below video was taken at the band’s Oakland gig on July 19th, and finds Kevin Shields and company lurching through a powerful, yet bracingly melancholy, guitar progression that unfolds across six-and-a-half minutes.

“I want to be immediate,” Shields recently told SF Weekly. “We will be playing songs live in America that we haven’t even recorded before, which is a huge departure. I don’t know why — but I have this strong feeling of urgency — like these songs need to be heard now.”

Now’s a good a time as any. Hear the new track below.

 

Previous Story
Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland faces 115 years in prison following latest guilty plea
Next Story
Tom Morello announces new solo album, The Atlas Underground, featuring Killer Mike, Portugal. The Man, and more
No comments