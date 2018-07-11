Neill Blomkamp to direct RoboCop Returns

RoboCop

Despite his best efforts, Neill Blomkamp never got to make that incredible Aliens movie he conjured up. The District 9 and Chappie director will, however, get a chance to reimagine another celebrated sci-fi franchise, as he’s been tagged to helm a new RoboCop movie.

According to Deadline, Bloomcamp is set to direct RoboCop Returns, a direct sequel to Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 classic starring Peter Weller. Bloomcamp will work off a script conceived years ago by the original film’s screenwriters, Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, which is currently being rewritten by Justin Rhodes, who co-wrote the forthcoming Terminator reboot. Neumeier and Miner, respectively, are producing and executive producing the sequel.

The film will once again be set in Detroit. “The anarchy reigns and the fate of Detroit hangs in the balance as RoboCop makes his triumphant return to fight crime and corruption,” reads a short plot synopsis provided by Deadline.

RoboCop Returns will have no connection to the lackluster 2014 reboot directed by José Padilha and starring Joel Kinnaman.