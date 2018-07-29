Netflix announces new Octavia Spencer series, Madam C.J. Walker

Octavia Spencer

Today, Netflix has announced a new forthcoming series starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer.

Madam C. J. Walker will tell the “highly irreverent story” of Sarah Breedlove, the black hair care mogul known as Madam C.J. Walker. It’s a story the network describes as “untold,” focusing on “how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.” The limited series is based on a book, On Her Own Ground, by A’Lelia Bundles, and will span eight episodes.

The showrunners for the series are Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws) and Elle Johnson; the writer is Nicole Asher. Outside of Spencer, Sherman Barrois, and Johnson, executive producers include Kasi Lemmons, Maverick Carter, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, and some dude named LeBron James.

